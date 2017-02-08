The Tonganoxie girls basketball team traveled to Turner High School on Tuesday, coming away with a convincing 53-37 victory.

The Chieftains dominated from the start, putting the Golden Bears down 13-3 at the end of the first quarter.

A bucket by senior Mykah Wingerter gave the game its first points, followed by fellow senior, Taylor Lee, scoring the games next eight points, finishing out the first quarter with 11 of her game-high 23 points.

The Chieftains continued to extend their lead into the second quarter with a more balanced scoring attack, as more scores from Wingerter, as well as sophomore Corinn Searcy put Tonganoxie ahead with a comfortable 29-7 lead going into halftime.

After coming out of the locker rooms, Turner began to chip away at the large deficit, challenging Tonganoxie’s ability to set up their offense with a zone press half way through the third quarter.

The Chieftains, not rattled by the pressure, continued to pass the ball and find open shots with junior Mia Bond and sophomore Anna Soetaert sharing point guard responsibilities.

The third quarter ended on 30-foot buzzer-beater for Turner’s Ciera Ayala, giving the Golden Bears some motivation going into the final period with a 44-19 deficit to overcome.

Turner attempted a fourth-quarter run, scoring one point short of their previous three quarters combined. However, their 18-point effort was not enough to close the gap completely before time expired, giving the Chieftains their third straight victory.

Tonganoxie took on Piper for the second time this season on Friday, Feb. 3., falling to the Kaw Valley-leading Pirates 62-23.

The Chieftains hosted Basehor-Linwood for their final regular season matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 7., after the Mirror’s print deadline.

THS 53, Turner 37

Scoring by quarter

Tonganoxie 13 16 15 9 – 53

Turner 3 4 12 18 – 37

Individual scoring

Tonganoxie – Lee (23), Wingerter (14), Searcy (8), Bond (2), Soetaert (2), Wogomon

(2), Wetta (2)

Turner – Ayala (6), Quinto (5), Aros (4), Johnson (4), Garcia (3), Akis-Reed (2), Torres (2), Rilinger (2), Beery (2)