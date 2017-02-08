Tonganoxie High wrestling lost a hard-fought dual last week against Bonner Springs.

Bonner Springs outlasted THS, 42-31, as the Chieftains fell to 9-2 on the season in dual competition.

Cody Allen won with 106 being open for Bonner Springs and THS had a 6-0 lead.

At 113, Blake Sparks got pinned and BSHS tied the match, 6-6. Aidan McClellan looked to get THS back on top, but he lost at 120 by a 9-6 decision and Bonner Springs led, 9-6.

With Tonganoxie open at 126, Bonner Springs increased its lead to 15-6. At 132, Waters got pinned and the Braves were up, 21-6.

Korbin Reidel helped get THS back on track with a 3-2 victory at 138, making the score 21-9.

He started the first of four consecutive victories for THS. Gad Huseman won by fall at 145 and THS trailed just 21-15. Patterson Starcher tied the dual at 21 with a victory by fall at 152.

Caden Searcy then put THS ahead with a 14-2 decision at 160. That put Tonganoxie in the lead, 25-21.

At 170, Devan Duncan lost, 6-5, but THS still led, 25-24.

At 182, Cody Knight got THS back on track with a win by fall and THS led, 31-24. Tonganoxie’s Connor Searcy got pinned at 195, but Tonganoxie still led, 31-30.

At 220, Brent Caray also got pinned and THS fell behind, 36-31. Jacob Miller then got pinned at 285 and BSHS was able to get the victory, 42-31.

Tonganoxie looks to get a couple more dual victories Thursday with home matches against Holton and Turner starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Kaw Valley League wrestling tournament will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Turner. THS will take on Turner and other KVL foes Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs, Lansing and Piper.

THS then is on to regionals Feb. 18 at SFT.