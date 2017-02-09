A jury convicted a 24-year-old man of two counts aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 and two counts aggravated indecent solicitation with a child after a week-long jury trial in Leavenworth County District Court.

The jury heard evidence regarding Nicholas Clark, a former employee of the Youth Center at Fort Leavenworth, soliciting a then-13-year-old girl who attended the Center in August 2014.

When the 13-year-old’s mother discovered evidence on her daughter’s phone of their conversations, she reported it to the police. Jury came to a verdict Friday evening after being hung on the rape count. Post-trial motions and sentencing are set for 11 a.m. March 17. Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 are “Jessica’s Law” counts. Michael Jones, Assistant County Attorney tried the case. The defense attorney for Clark is Jennifer Chaffee.



“We would ask parents to please pay attention to their children and what they are doing on their phones and other devices,” said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County attorney. “More and more apps are being developed and having discussions and paying attention to their usage will help prevent future crimes.”