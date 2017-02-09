Archive for Thursday, February 9, 2017
Tonganoxie Elementary School honor roll for second quarter announced
February 9, 2017
Tonganoxie Elementary School honor rolls for the second quarter have been released.
FIFTH GRADE
Principal’s Honor Roll
Kasia Baldock, Jordan Bauswell, Brianna Beets, Lachlan Bond, Michael Bottary, Marissa Bowlin, Lilly Breuer, Brendan Briley, Daisy Brown, Colton Brusven, Keely Dohle, Isabella Estes, Cody Fraedrich, Audrey Glynn, Haley Halterman, Wyatt Hammer, Cole Holmgren, Taylor Igleheart, Sage Isaacs, Luke Kesinger, McKenna Klamm, Trevor McGraw, Jackson McWilliams, Grant Mollett, Tessa New, Dylan Perman, Lillian Pruitt, Lucy Rieke, Sydney Shepherd, Gavin Shupe, Emory Sittner, Keziah Slinkard, Tyler Stanwix, Charlie Thompson, Aiden Van Middlesworth, Lyric Yost, Madison Ziolo
AB Honor Roll
Lily Barnett, Dalton Bennett, Laikyn Bennett, Brendan Bowlin, Amiya Bremer, Trinity Bridges, Marissa Caray, Abby Clarkson, Montana Coates, Journey Creten, Alex Crowley, Molly Cullen, Jesus Delgado-Simental, Mallory Dick, Brookelynn Dunn, Shawn Elmer, Garrett Fenoglio, Graham Foley, Brayden Folsom, Kaylee Gooden, Brayden Harber, Thomas Harbour, Kyle Hoffman, Isaiah Holthaus, Cayden Hunter, Allie Innis, Caroline Keene, Jacoby Keller, Paige Kelly , Addisyn Kelly, Jessica Kesinger, Angelina Knipp, Trenton Kraus, Foster Laessig, Breeonna Lang, Owen Leffert, Mya Lewis, Allie Lowe, Macey Lynne, Maddie Mahoney, Caydence Moretine, Madison Motichka, Alyssa Novotney, Bailey Poje, Kade Riedel, Stefany Rodriquez, Alaina Rogers, Madelyn Smith, Makayla Smith, Reilly Smith, Mariah Sneed, Logan Spencer, Roman Staples, Courtney Van Anne, Jordyn Vorbeck, Mariah Warren, Colton Watson, Jackson Wensel, Aaron Wiseman, Zannidy Wright, Alexis Zamora-Guerra
FOURTH GRADE
Principal’s Honor Roll
Tyler Baldwin, Cole Banister, Jace Banister, Taylor Brents, Eliza Brockhoff, Ethan Butler, Violet Call, Noah Carlton, Charlsie Christner, Mackenzie Colgrove, April Crable, Emmett Crookham, Cael Dye, Samuel Farrow, Josiah Fountaine, Sawyer Frese, Alexander Frevele, Mark Geiger, Lucy Graveman, Brenden Griffin, Tanner Hand, Anna Heskett, David Hickey, Bailey Igleheart, Alexis Johnson, Karalynn Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Alexis Jones, Cole Kessler, Kaylee Knipp, Abbie Lauderdale, Anthony Le, Harlee Morando, Macie Murray, Isabelle Nickel, Aubrey Padfield, Grace Patterson, Rylie Penner, Harper Robbins, Maya Romero, Emma Schmidt, Owen Schmidt, James Scott, Kendall Smith, Makenzey Smith, Kennedy Temple, Kennedy Unruh, Grae Vanderweide, Josiah Weatherford
AB Honor Roll
Kinsey Bell, Eric Bieser, Josy Blake, Addison Booker, Brooke Bowlin, Stella Bradley, Claire Bruch, Jayson Byrne, Lilia Chelbi, Abigail DeSoto, Lexi Douglas, Marina Duran-Diaz, Piercen Eccles, Anthony Edmiston, Samantha Edmonds, Brooke Eis, Analisa Estes, Gentry Fagan, Isabel Ferguson, Zachary Fisher, Kaidyn Franklin, Alejandro Gardea-Torres, Brock Gibbs, Jett Gilmore, Raleigh Grabill, Jase Gumbel, Madison Harris, Brooke Hurley, Daniel Ignatichev, Amarion Johnson, Jase Kelly, Silas Kirchoff, Khrisalyn Labasan, Talon Langford, Gracey Laver-Foster, Trenton Leeper, Levi Lindholm, Carson Maggart, Joseph Malec, Taylor Miller, Charlie Morris, Nathan Motichka, Reid Oakley, Hadley Perona, Brayden Prebble, Jacob Putthoff, Lydia Rafols, Cassidy Reiner, Alejandro Reyes, Isaac Schelert, Mason Schooler, Hannah Seymour, Alexander Siguenza, Kendall Smart, Chandler Smith, Jacob Smith, Grace Stean, Alex Stevens, Jocie Thomas, Wade Vaughn, Trenton Warren, Payton Waters, Emery Weiser, Jocelyn Wenger, Tayber Witt, Mesa Wright
