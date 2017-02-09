Interested in birds? Want to increase your knowledge about birds?

If so, join Tonganoxie High School science teacher John Tollefson as he shares his knowledge about the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Tollefson will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Tonganoxie Public Library, Third and Bury streets.

Visitors can learn about citizen science. Bird watchers and nature enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels are welcome.

Even folks new to bird watching are welcome to attend the free event at the library.

Tollefson also is a Kansas Master Naturalist.

The 20th annual Great Backyard Bird Count is Feb. 17-20.