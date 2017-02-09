Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 and its Women’s Auxiliary sponsored a pizza dinner Thursday for its local Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy winners.

Students then presented their winning essays after the dinner.

The VFW sponsors this national contest. Patriots Pen is an essay contest for younger participants. Seventh- and eighth-graders are eligible to enter from Tonganoxie Middle School and Genesis Christian Academy. The theme for this year was “The American I Believe In”. Post 9271 had 150 students enter the contest from TMS and GCA. The winners were: Hattie Baldock, daughter of Kaija and Thad Baldock, first place ($100); John Crow, son of Rhonda Seitter, second place ($75). Ashtin Barnes, daughter of Kristin and Michael Barnes, third place ($50). Hattie placed at the district level.

Students from Tonganoxie High School participated in the Voice of Democracy essay contest. There were 66 students who entered the contest. This contest is an oral presentation made. The theme this year was “My Responsibility to America”.

Winners were: Grayson Gilbert, son of Gaila and Darren Gilbert, first place ($100); and Aubry Sittner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Sittner, second place ($75). There was a tie for third place: Brittany Ancil, daughter of Dawn and Corey Fields and Samantha Koch, daughter of Carrie and Robert Koch. They won $50 each.

Grayson Gilbert placed at the district level. Aubry Sittner was ill and couldn’t attend.