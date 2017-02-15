Linwood News

By Kim Downing

Honey-based beauty products program at the library

The Linwood Library will have a program on at noon Saturday that shows how to easily use honey or beeswax to make bath and beauty products. The program will be presented by Becky Tipton from Country Creek Honey. Tipton makes soaps, lotions and other beauty care products and will show how you can easily do it, too.

Tax Assistance

Appointments are being taken now for tax assistance through The Council on Aging. Staff will offer tax assistance at the Linwood Library 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m. March 2 and March 30. Assistance is for those 60 years and older who have a maximum income of $54,000 (joint).

The Council cannot offer services related to rental properties. Available spots fill up quickly, and appointments need to be prescheduled by calling the Council at 913-684-0777.

Donations for the Linwood animals

Linwood Kansas Animal Advocates is in need of donations for the stray dogs and cats in Linwood.

Old bedding, comforters, towels, trash bags, dog and cat bowls and paper towels are all requested.

Items can be dropped off at either City Hall or the Linwood Library during open hours. If you’d be interested in volunteering or fostering, contact Bailey on Facebook @LinwoosKSAC or by calling 913-620-2439.

Linwood Masonic Lodge Annual Supper

The Linwood Masonic Lodge No. 241 will have an all-you-care-to-eat dinner with chili, ham and beans, and vegetable beef soup from 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Linwood Community Building.

Donations are appreciated.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. there will be a Texas Holdem Poker Tournament. For details, contact Jim Rush at 913-481-3559.

Jarbalo Jottings

By Thamar Barnett

Marilyn Oxley and Rosie Oelschlaeger had lunch after church Feb. 5 at Perky’s in Basehor.

Dick and Nancy Olson were guests of David and Jane Turner on Feb. 4.

Jarbalo United Methodist Church will meet at 2 p.m. Friday.

Rosie Oelschlaeger will be hostess and program leader. They will be making plans for the pancake supper, which will be 5-7 p.m. March 18.

McLouth Happenings

By Beverly Muzzy

MHS alumni welcome to play in band

McLouth High School alumni band members can play in the pep band for a final time this season Feb. 17. E-mail bubbj@mclouth.org with your name and Instrument to ensure there is enough sheet music for everyone. It’s a great way to support the school. This will be a fun time to get your instrument out again and play with the McLouth High School Band students. If it has been awhile, you should still come. The current McLouth High School band members will be there to cover all of the parts, so no need to worry. Members meet in the band room at 5:30 p.m.

Laughing Lunch later this week

Laughing Lunch for MHS class later this week. The 1967 Class of McLouth High School will meet for its “Laughing Lunch” at noon Feb. 16 at T&D’s Place at 105 S. Union in downtown McLouth (located in what we remember as our old Drug Store). All classmates are invited. We look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary in May, and are making plans for our reunion and attendance at the MHS Alumni Banquet.