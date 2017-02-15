Sumo suits, horse-drawn carriages and governmental meetings.

An interesting hodge podge, but all have been captured so far in 2017.

The Mirror has been striving to capture a photo for all 365 days of this year.

Editor Shawn F. Linenberger has taken several photos, but thankfully also has gotten some assistance from readers in submitting contributed photos as well. If you have great photos that capture people, places or things in the area, send them to The Mirror. They will be considered for each photo of the day. They also might be used in print.

To provide your photo of the day, email your photo and an explanation of the photo to Linenberger at slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.

The photo will be considered for the photo of the day, which also carries the hashtag #MirrorPhotoOfTheDay on social media. Photo galleries also will be created on The Mirror’s website, tonganoxiemirror.com.

So far, sporting events, meetings, full moons and other everyday activities have been subjects of the daily project.

“It’s interesting to compile photos of the many things going on in the area,” Linenberger said. “It will be exciting to look through all the photos when we get to December.

“I have a feeling time will fly.”

For additional information about the project, email Linenberger or call him at 785-218-5300.

Valentine’s Day was Tuesday, which means The Mirror again will be asking for thoughts about what they love most about Tonganoxie, McLouth, Linwood, etc.

Take to social media and say what you love most. Use #IHeartTonganoxie, #IHeartMcLouth, #IHeartLinwood, #IHeartBasehor and so on.