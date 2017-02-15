Archive for Wednesday, February 15, 2017

TCHS soup feed at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church

February 15, 2017

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society will have its annual chili and soup feed this week.

The meal will run from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church, 328 E. Fourth St., Tonganoxie.

