Tonganoxie High came so close to two more victories in the win column. Instead, Lansing swept THS in season series in a span of four days.

The teams played their regularly scheduled game Friday in Lansing and then squared off Monday in Tonganoxie for a rescheduled contest.

After a 50-45 loss Friday, Tonganoxie looked to split the season series Monday. That unfortunately didn’t happen for THS, which had a chance to tie or win the game in the closing seconds. Tonganoxie had the ball with about 11 seconds left, but THS couldn’t convert. Lansing won, 50-48, as THS dropped to 3-13 overall and 1-8 in the Kaw Valley League.

The teams had another exciting back-and-forth game Monday, with THS getting the early lead. THS led, 18-12, after a quarter, but LHS responded and knotted the game at 27 heading into the locker room at halftime. Lansing held one-point advantages in the final two quarters, which was the difference in the game.

Chandler Caldwell scored a game-high 20 points in the losing effort. Mac Thompson almost was in double figures with nine.

Lansing 50, THS 45

Tonganoxie couldn’t hold on to a lead heading into the fourth quarter against Lansing on Friday at LHS.

Tonganoxie carried a 36-32 lead into the final stanza, but Lansing rallied and pulled ahead for the victory.

Tonganoxie shot 43 percent from the field (17-for-40) in the first meeting.

The Chieftains were 11-for-23 from inside the arc (48 percent). The team also connected on 6 three-pointers, as Dylan Kleidosty, Chandler Caldwell each had two three’s. Dakota Grey and Keaton Rickard each had one three-pointer. The team also went 5-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Top scorers for THS were Grey with 11, Caldwell with 10 and Kleidosty 8.

Final stretch

Tonganoxie will look to pick up some final victories before substate rolls around March 2-4 in Kansas City, Kan.

THS was home to Turner after The Mirror’s print deadline yesterday and on Friday is in Kansas City, Kan., for a game against Bishop Ward. The team is back home next week for a Tuesday game against Bonner Springs in the home finale. On Feb. 24, Tonganoxie travels to Atchison for a non conference game in the season finale.

Tonganoxie will play in a Class 4A Division I substate tournament March 2-4 in Kansas City, Kan. Piper is the host, with Atchison and Basehor-Linwood the other tournament teams.

LHS 50, THS 48

Score by quarters

LHS 12 15 15 8 — 50

THS 18 9 14 7 — 48

Individual scoring

Tonganoxie — Mason Beach 5, Eric Neas 5, Mac Thompson 9, Keaton Rickard 5, Dakota Grey 4, Chandler Caldwell 20.

Lansing — Hunley 4, Dill 6, Robinson 16, Jenkins 10, Sutton 2, McQuillon (23) 8, McQuillon (34) 3.

LHS 50, THS 45

Score by quarters

THS 9 14 13 9 — 45

LHS 12 9 11 18 — 50

Individual scoring

Tonganoxie — Mason Beach 4, Isaiah Frese 2, Mac Thompson 7, Keaton Rickard 3, Dakota Grey 11, Chandler Caldwell 10, Dylan Kleidosty 8.

Lansing — Individual scoring not available.