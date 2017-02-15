Back-to-back contests against Lansing weren’t fruitful for the Tonganoxie High girls basketball team. The teams played in consecutive games thanks to one game being rescheduled because of inclement weather on the originally scheduled date.

LHS handled THS easily Friday in a 55-29 Lion victory in Lansing.

With the opportunity to have a better outing Monday in the rescheduled game, the outcome unfortunately wasn’t any better for the Chieftains.

Lansing jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and held Tonganoxie to single digits in all four quarters on the way to a 66-29 rout at the Tonganoxie High gymnasium.

Lansing led 39-13 and never looked back against the Chieftains, who fell to 5-11 on the season.

Mykah Wingerter led THS with 10 points, while Taylor Lee scored 8 in the losing effort for the Chieftains.

Tonganoxie has just four games left before substate, though the schedule is favorable.

The Chieftains were home to play Turner after The Mirror’s print deadline yesterday and then on Friday will be in Kansas City, Kan., for a game against Bishop Ward. The team is back home next week for a Tuesday game against Bonner Springs in the home finale. On Feb. 24, THS travels to Atchison for a non conference game in the season finale.

Tonganoxie is 3-0 this season against Turner, Ward and Bonner Springs, so, if the Chieftains can get similar results, they could win out with the road game in Atchison. That would put the team at 9-11 heading into the postseason.

Tonganoxie will play in a Class 4A Division I substate tourney March 2-4 in Kansas City, Kan. Piper is the host, with Atchison and Basehor-Linwood the other tourney teams.

LHS 66, THS 29

Score by quarters

LHS 19 20 16 11 — 66

THS 9 4 7 9 — 29

Individual scoring

Lansing — Sommerla 14, Fay 3, Ernzen 7, Lang 13, Smith 10, Gatson 1, Robinson 10, Mathis 8.

Tonganoxie —wSCX Wingerter 10, Lee 8, Gray 4, Soetaert 5, Wogoman 2.