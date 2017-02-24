A second threatening note has been discovered in as many days in the Tonganoxie School District, this time at Tonganoxie Elementary School.

But this time, a suspect has been identified.

A student reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday that a threat was written in the boys' bathroom at TES. Tonganoxie police were called to Tonganoxie Elementary School to investigate the threat and assess the credibility.

School officials released more information Friday afternoon that in working with law enforcement, a suspect has been identified.

Law enforcement officials continue to be involved in the investigation.

A statement from the school district said that students were safely secured in their classrooms and Tonganoxie police searched and determined the building to be safe.

“We consider any threats to be very serious," said Tonya Phillips, interim superintendent. "The safety of our children and our community are our top priority."

The incident comes a day after a student at TMS reported a threatening note being left in a boys' bathroom there.

Both of the incidents at Tonganoxie Elementary School and Tonganoxie Middle School remain under investigation by authorities.