Tonganoxie High got off to a great start Friday in the first day of the Class 4A state wrestling tournament at Salina’s Bicentennial Center.

THS, which qualified a school-record 10 wrestlers for state this year, ran into a buzz saw Friday night. The Chieftains had three wrestlers in the state semifinals, but all three lost.

Still, THS, one of four regional champions the weekend before, has eight wrestlers still alive entering Saturday’s action. Though no individual state champions will be from Tonganoxie this year, the Chieftains still can secure several medals with a strong second day of wrestling.

Here’s a look at how Tonganoxie’s state qualifiers fared Friday:

106. Caleb Allen (16-16), L, fall, 1:17, Blake Leiszler, Concordia (33-5); L, fall, 0:38, Chris Ray, Winfield (14-4).

120. Aidan McClellan (34-6), W, 5-3, Tye Paluso, Chapman (18-7); L, 7-5, Payton Sadowski, El Dorado (20-8)

132. Korbin Riedel (35-7), W, fall, 0:51, Huntry Schwegman, Chanute (18-13); W, 5-3, Justin Hershberger, Buhler (37-4); L, 3-0, Gunnar Gentzler, Andover Central (33-10).

138. Gad Huseman (41-3), W, 5-4, Adler Pierson, Wamego (31-17); W, 6-4, Ryan Adams, Louisburg (23-8); L, 6-4, Austin Eldredge, McPherson (40-3).

145. Patterson Starcher (37-6), W, fall, 1:27, Steele Morin, Winfield (8-10); L, 7-4, Colby Johnson, Burlington (40-0).

152. Caden Searcy (34-11), W, 5-3, Conrad Vajnar, Hays (27-13); W, fall, 3:10, Dalton Barker, Ulysses (18-13); L, fall, 4:26, Anthony Scantlin, Mulvane (41-0).

160. Justin Hand (26-6), L, fall, 5:21, Jackson Stafford, Independence (28-15); W, fall, 3:55, Rocky Landwehr, Winfield (27-11).

170. Devin Duncan (28-12), L, 1-0, Ridge Smith, Columbus (25-9); L, 8-4, Logan Baird, Pratt (33-4).

182. Cody Knight (29-10) L, 7-4, Ali Viravong, Winfield (22-14); W, 4-2 (SV), Jesse Henry, Prairie View, (28-14).

195. Connor Searcy (14-12), L, 11-0, Anthony Capul (39-0); W, 6-1, Gage Hudson, Columbus (19-16).