Jarbalo Jottings

By Thamar Barnett

The Barnett family Christmas dinner and gift exchange took place Christmas Day at Jarbalo United Methodist Church. There were 38 relatives there.

David and Jane Turner were guests of David Jr. and Tracey Turner and Sydney on Christmas Eve.

Tammy Mooberry was a guest at the home of Ryan and Rhiannon Siefkas and Kaleb on Christmas Eve.

Rosie Oelschlaeger was a guest Christmas Eve at the home of Kendall and Brandi Duke and Noah. Other guests were Gary Oelschlaeger of Tonganoie, Aidan and Abby Oelschlaeger and Zach and Rachel Ross, all of Overland Park.

Christmas Day guests of Rosie Oelschlaeger were Aidan and Abby Oelschlaeger of Overland Park, Gary Oelschlaeger of Tonganoxie, John and Janice Oelschlaeger, Erin and Amy and Michael Borjat, all of Lawrence.

Rosie Oelschlaeger, on Dec. 26, was a guest of Gary and Linda Blanton of Highland. Others there were Valorie Blanton of Lawrence, Dr. Tim and Echo Blanton, Ray Lynn and Garrison of Ponca City, Okla., Dan Hanlon of western Nebraska, Jason and Brook Foland, Kyra and Hadley of Highland.

Marilyn Oxley spent Christmas weekend with Calayton and Brenda Oxley and family of Cleburne, Texas.

Linwood News

By Kim Downing

Wii game night Monday

The Linwood Library will have a teen Wii game night 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the library.

Youth ages 12 and up can come battle their friends.

Wild bird presentation

Colleen Winter from Wild Birds Unlimited will visit the library next week.

Winter’s program will start at noon Jan. 14 and will focus on caring for wild birds during the cold winter months.

New hours at the library

The Linwood Library is starting with new hours this month.

The new hours will be 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m-3 p.m. Saturdays.

McLouth Happenings

By Beverly Muzzy

McLouth High School alumni band members are invited to participate in a special pep band performance during the home high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

This will be a fun time to get your instrument out again and play with the McLouth High School Band students.

If it has been awhile, don’t worry. The current MHS band members will be there to cover all of the parts.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in playing, please email MHS director Jacob Bubb at bubbj@mclouth.org with your name and instrument to ensure there is enough sheet music for everyone.

District app now availablee

The McLouth USD 342 smartphone application is a great way to conveniently stay up to date on what’s happening. Some of the features of the app include:

• Choose from multiple calendars.

• News and announcements.

• Push notifications. (Under Settings select the groups you would like to receive notifications from)

Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.socs.mclouth

Apple; itunes.apple.com/us/app/usd-342/id1164575302

Pickin’ and grinnin’

Join us for a good family evening of “Pickin’ and Grinnin’” Music and Fellowship at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Tonganoxie Friends Church.

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo, whatever, and share in the fun.

— Please submit McLouth community information, announcements and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.