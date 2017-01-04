Archive for Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Leavenworth County Council on Aging offering outreach in new year
January 4, 2017
The Leavenworth County Council on Aging will provide community outreach monthly at Tonganoxie Public Library starting in February.
Staff members will be on hand each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month starting Feb. 20. Council on Aging staff will field questions about the organization’s services and make appropriate referrals to other staff members for follow-up dialogue. No appointments are necessary.
For more information, contact Jessica Sanders at 913-684-0777.
