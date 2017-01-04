Archive for Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Leavenworth County United Way car drive extended to February
January 4, 2017
The United Way of Leavenworth County is extending its 2016 raffle contest.
Tickets are $50 each and just 1,000 are being sold.
Grand prize is a new Ford Focus. First prize is a $1,000 VISA gift card, second is a $500 Amazon gift card and third a free sitting and 11x14 print at First City Photo.
For more information and complete rules, go to unitedwaylvco.org/raffle.
