The United Way of Leavenworth County is extending its 2016 raffle contest.

Tickets are $50 each and just 1,000 are being sold.

Grand prize is a new Ford Focus. First prize is a $1,000 VISA gift card, second is a $500 Amazon gift card and third a free sitting and 11x14 print at First City Photo.

For more information and complete rules, go to unitedwaylvco.org/raffle.