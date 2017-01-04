Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Scott Gilbert, 53, was sentenced to 130 months recently in Leavenworth County District Court for his aggravated escape from custody from Lansing Correctional Facility on May 10, 2013.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson noted in court that Gilbert had already been convicted of 79 cases, including the 10 from last year’s case in Platte County, Mo. Gilbert was pro se (or was his own counsel) had nothing to say about sentencing, only making sure he could file an appeal. Eae Court found him guilty of an aggravated escaping custody.

Before the bench trial, Gilbert was denied his motion to dismiss based on the Interstate Agreement Detainers Act. Gilbert was previously convicted and sentenced to 128 years in Missouri for crimes relating to this escape.