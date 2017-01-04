10 years ago: Jan. 3, 2007

Leavenworth County Road 1 improvement project will cost just under $13 million. The county has committed $8 million in sales tax revenues, while the Kansas Turnpike Authority has said it would pay $2 million. The county was hopeful that another million would be coming from the federal government, but that was placed on hold following the November election.

Meadows Construction submitted the low bid for construction of the new Chieftain Trail, which is planned along the east side of Main Street, between Fourth Street and Chieftain Park.

Diane Truesdell and Leana Leslie filed last week for re-election to Tonganoxie school board.

25 years ago: Jan. 8, 1992

Shucks, the Chiefs lost. But it was a pretty good season anyway.

Good news for Southwestern Bell Telephone customers in Tonganoxie in 1992: they will be among the next of the company’s customers to experience state-of-the-art digital telephone service. As a result of the new technology, Tonganoxie customers will be able to select a long distance provider of choice. Once the digital switching system is in place, customers will simply need to dial ‘one,’ plus the area code and number they are calling and the call automatically will be carried by the correct long distance carrier.



Students in Steve Hughes’ advanced woods class learned the intricacies of manufacturing a product this past semester. The class churned out wooden trucks for the local thrift shop which in turn donated them to children for Christmas. The class learned it was much tougher to mass produce a product than building just one. Hughes came up with the idea because the class needed a product to manufacture and they could do a little “civic duty” with the project.

50 years ago: Jan. 5, 1967

Leavenworth county is the highest milk producing area in the Kansas City Area with 127 dairies with 213 milking machines in use.

Stephen Kramer, WWI veteran who served under Harry Truman, passed away on January 2 at the age of 72.

A 1966 Chevrolet pickup 3/4-ton was only $395 from Whitacre Chevrolet.

The Chieftains won the Christmas basketball tournament beating Wamego 73-55.

After Christmas clearance sales ads were noted as Winter Specials with Big Smith denim coats for $6.25 and lined waterproof boots for $7.50.

The town population is now at 1,610 people.

75 years ago: Jan. 1, 1942

A lot of people may soon be using their feet again for errands, and even necessary driving may be curtailed in the interest of conserving tires on the family bus as long as possible.

Tire sales have been completely forbidden since before Christmas, and county and local tire rationing boards set up.

JC Laming says it pays to advertise in the Mirror. He put in an ad about war-clause insurance, and sold $29,500 worth of insurance within four days after the ad appeared.

Make application for gasoline exemption permits at Tonganoxie State Bank.



100 years ago: Jan. 4, 1917

Three columns are dedicated to the Financial Statement of Tonganoxie Township for the year ending Dec. 31, 1916. Most expenses are for road work – dragging roads, overseer, labor on roads. The total expenses were $6,056. Reported by FF Fairchild, Treasurer of Tonganoxie Twp.

Some Tonganoxie shoppers were in Lawrence the other day and found more people whom they knew in the ten cent store than anywhere else.

“I do not care for mutton-chop whiskers on a man.” “No, they tend to give him a sheepish expression.”

125 years ago: Dec. 31, 1891

Pearl Harbor. Honolulu, Dec. 29. The United States steamship Charleston, Captain Reilley, sailed for Valparaiso, Chili. Favorable hopes for the future have been excited here by President Harrison’s message to congress recommending appropriations sufficient to remove the obstructions at the entrance of Pearl harbor and to allow the establishment of a United States coaling station there.

F. Wellhouse, of Fairmount, spent Saturday and Sunday with H. S. Bullard, of Summit. Mr. Wellhouse says that the World’s Fair board of managers, of which he is a member, is getting matters suitably arranged for the Kansas exhibit, and will probably get sufficient money soon for the construction of a building at Chicago.



A collision was narrowly averted on the Union Pacific Monday. A work train had been picking up ties along the branch, and the train men forgot all about the west bound freight which leaves Fairmount a little before 6 p.m. Trains from Hoge and Fairmount headed for Leavenworth abou the same time. Luckily the engineers saw the headlights of each others’ engines.

Last Sunday, an individual with blunted moral sensibilities, exchanged his overcoat at the Glenwood church, for a finer one belonging to Mervin Emery, without considering the latter’s wishes in the matter. The thief has not yet been apprehended.