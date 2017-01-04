Archive for Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Tonganoxie High takes second place at Washburn Math Day
January 4, 2017
Tonganoxie High School sent its first crew of students last month to Washburn University to compete in their Math Day competition.
THS was second runner-up in the 4A division by a point.
The squad successfully completed a rigorous multi-faceted problem that introduced math topics team members never before encountered, something not every team could accomplish.
Sierra Staatz had the third-best performance out of the non-senior (juniors and gifted sophomores). Her finish was among nearly 100 students.
Other team members are Emily Agnew, Dasha Frank, Ethan Sandburg, Erin Colacicco and Annalise Colacicco.
