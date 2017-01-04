Tonganoxie High School sent its first crew of students last month to Washburn University to compete in their Math Day competition.

THS was second runner-up in the 4A division by a point.

The squad successfully completed a rigorous multi-faceted problem that introduced math topics team members never before encountered, something not every team could accomplish.

Sierra Staatz had the third-best performance out of the non-senior (juniors and gifted sophomores). Her finish was among nearly 100 students.

Other team members are Emily Agnew, Dasha Frank, Ethan Sandburg, Erin Colacicco and Annalise Colacicco.