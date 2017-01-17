The Tonganoxie Invitational got started Monday with the first night of boys competition.

De Soto defeated Holton, 60-54, Eudora beat Jeff West, 54-44, and Wamego defeated Tonganoxie, 49-42.

Tonganoxie and Holton will square off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket, while Wamego and De Soto will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Eudora, Jeff West and Metro Academy play each other in pool play. Jeff West and Metro play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and then Metro and Eudora square off at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The top team coming out of bracket play will play the top pool play team at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the tourney championship. Second-place teams in pool and bracket play will meet in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-place team in pool play will meet the winner of the Holton-Tonganoxie game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The loser of Holton-Tonganoxie will play De LaSalle at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The girls bracket has eight teams for the entire tournament and will have a standard bracket.

The first-round games were played Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline. Jeff West played Bonner Springs, Silver Lake took on Eudora, Metro Academy played Wamego and De Soto faced Tonganoxie. Winners of the Jeff West-Bonner Springs and Silver Lake-Eudora games play at 3 p.m. in the semifinals, as do the winners of Metro-Wamego and Tonganoxie-De Soto at 6 p.m. Friday. Losing teams in JWHS-Bonner and SLHS-Eudora play at 3 p.m. Thursday in consolation play. Losing teams of Metro-Wamego and De Soto-THS games play at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The seventh-place game starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, fifth-place at 10 a.m., third place at 1 p.m. and championship at 5 p.m.

McLouth Invitational

The McLouth Invitational has a variety of teams for both the boys and girls brackets.

On the boys side, Kansas City Christian, Riverbend International, McLouth and Maranatha Christian Academy are competing in bracket play, while Bishop Seabury, Riverside and Cair Paravel are squaring off in pool play.

The top team in pool play will face the top team in bracket play for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. Saturday. Second-place finishers in pool play and bracket play in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday. And, third-place finishers in pool play and bracket play will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Games are being played in both the Gold and Purple gymnasiums.

In games played before The Mirror’s print deadline Tuesday, Kansas City Christian defeated Riverbend International, 114-17, while Bishop Seabury defeated Cair Paravel, 91-29. KCC got out to a 43-4 lead after a quarter; Bishop Seabury led Cair Paravel, 32-6 after a quarter.

Bishop Seabury played Riverside in pool play Tuesday, while McLouth and MCA played in bracket competition Tuesday night.

Riverside and Cair Paravel will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the final pool play game of the tourney in the Purple Gymnasium. KCC will play the winner of McLouth-Maranatha at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the Gold Gymnasium, while the loser of McLouth-Maranatha will play at 7:45 p.m. Thursday against Riverbend International in the Gold Gymnasium. Riverbend is an Atchison boarding school.

The second-place team in pool play will play the second-place bracket team at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gold Gymnasium. First-place finishers will square off in the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Gold Gymnasium.

The McLouth girls tournament has eight teams, so it will be a traditional bracket. KC Christian defeated Osawatomie, 43-36, and Cair Paravel outlasted Veritas, 52-42, in bracket play Monday.

Tuesday first-round games were McLouth against Bishop Seabury and Maranatha against Riverside.

Winners of those games play at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the Gold Gymnasium, while the losers of those games play at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the Gold Gymnasium.

Veritas and Osawatomie play in the consolation bracket at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Purple Gymnasium, with KCC and Cair Paravel playing at 6 p.m. in the Purple Gymnasium.

The tournament concludes Saturday. The seventh-place game will start at 10 a.m., fifth-place at noon, third-place at 4 p.m. and championship at 8 p.m.

All games will be played in the Gold Gymnasium.