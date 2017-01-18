Archive for Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Area student on Ridgewater dean’s list
January 18, 2017
Ridgewater College is proud to announce Amanda Corbet of Leavenworth has been named to the fall semester 2016 dean’s list.
To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credits and earn a minimum of 3.50 grade point average.
Ridgewater College is a community and technical college educating more than 6,000 individuals each year on its campuses in Willmar and Hutchinson, Minn.
