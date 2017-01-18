Ridgewater College is proud to announce Amanda Corbet of Leavenworth has been named to the fall semester 2016 dean’s list.

To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credits and earn a minimum of 3.50 grade point average.

Ridgewater College is a community and technical college educating more than 6,000 individuals each year on its campuses in Willmar and Hutchinson, Minn.