Archive for Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Community Blood Drive is next month in Tonganoxie
January 18, 2017
Community Blood Drive will have its next Tongnanoxie drive from 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tonganoxie VFW Hall, 910 E. First St.
Donors can book appointments at esavealifenow.org by entering sponsor code “tonganoxie.”
For additional details, contact Dick Dean at 913-845-2164 or rdean420@sunflower.com.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie VFW Post hosting Saturday discussion on veteran affairs
- Celebrating a Tonganoxie VFW milestone
- Tonganoxie VFW Women's Auxiliary to have biscuits and gravy meal New Year's Day at post home
- Tonganoxie VFW biscuits and gravy feed New Year's Day and other items of note heading into 2017
- Tonganoxie briefs: Legislative update; Christmas party; Play auditions; Park bricks still for sale; Sesquicentennial meeting next month
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment