Community Blood Drive will have its next Tongnanoxie drive from 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tonganoxie VFW Hall, 910 E. First St.

Donors can book appointments at esavealifenow.org by entering sponsor code “tonganoxie.”

For additional details, contact Dick Dean at 913-845-2164 or rdean420@sunflower.com.