Teen students throughout the state are encouraged to participate. The winner will receive a FitBit Blaze smartwatch or a $200 gift card. Additionally, he or she will get their art published in VYPE Magazine, a high school sports magazine for south central Kansas.

Entries must follow specific criteria:

• Design a 3/4 page ad focused on work zone safety.

• Submission must be submitted online at ksturnpike.com/contests by 11:59 p.m. (CST) March 26.

• Art dimensions: 7.5 inches wide by 7.75 inches tall.

• Must be 300 dpi

• Must be in CMYK color format

• Must be in PDF format

• Incorporate a work zone safety message. Message can include, but not limited to work zone speed limits, distracted driving and driver/worker safety.

Youths interested in the contest can view contest details at ksturnpike.com/contests.

“Work zone safety is vital, not only for workers, but for drivers as well,” said Rachel Bell, KTA director of business services and customer relations. “Teen students are in their formative driving years and this contest is a fun, engaging way to encourage the development of those safe driving behaviors.”