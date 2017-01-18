Archive for Wednesday, January 18, 2017

National speaker to discuss bullying with Tonganoxie schools, community

By Shawn Linenberger

January 18, 2017

drate count for dinner, child care and seating. to register, go to surveymonkey.com/r/53YLHCV or contact Tonya Phillips at tphillips@tong464.org or 913-416-1400.

The community is encouraged to attend the evening presentation. Coles will finish up with more school interaction Jan. 27.

