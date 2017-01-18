Archive for Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society’s Fourth Monday festivities are next week

By Shawn Linenberger

January 18, 2017

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society will start out the 2017 Fourth Tuesday Programs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the historical site, 201 W. Washington. Carrie Ritchey will present the program, “Little Stranger Church: A Place in History.”

Join us for an interesting look at the work involved in the restoration of a historical building.

TCHS programs are always free and always followed by refreshments. We hope you will join us.

