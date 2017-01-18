Tonganoxie Community Historical Society will start out the 2017 Fourth Tuesday Programs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the historical site, 201 W. Washington. Carrie Ritchey will present the program, “Little Stranger Church: A Place in History.”

Join us for an interesting look at the work involved in the restoration of a historical building.

TCHS programs are always free and always followed by refreshments. We hope you will join us.