Tonganoxie Community Historical Society’s Fourth Monday festivities are next week
January 18, 2017
Tonganoxie Community Historical Society will start out the 2017 Fourth Tuesday Programs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the historical site, 201 W. Washington. Carrie Ritchey will present the program, “Little Stranger Church: A Place in History.”
Join us for an interesting look at the work involved in the restoration of a historical building.
TCHS programs are always free and always followed by refreshments. We hope you will join us.
