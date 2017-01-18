The Tonganoxie High wrestling team hopes Mother Nature is its friend this week.

Potential for inclement weather this past weekend forced the cancellation of the Basehor-Linwood invitational, marking the second time this season weather has thrown a wrench in schedule plans. The first happened the weekend of what was supposed to be the Randy Starcher Memorial Wrestling Tournament in December at Tonganoxie High.

Tonganoxie’s next competition is Friday in De Soto. The Chieftains are set to face Piper, Shawnee Mission North, Kansas City-Washington, Wyandotte and Wamego and host school De Soto.

The Chieftains then have a triangular a week later against traditional heavyweights. Clay Center and Goodland join THS in a competition at Baldwin.

The next day, the team is back at Baldwin for a tournament..

Wrestling regionals announced

Tonganoxie will be heading south for its Class 4A regional Feb. 17 and 18.

THS has been assigned to the Santa Fe Trail regional. The Chieftains will visit their former Kaw Valley League foe for regionals. Other teams there along with SFT and THS will be Atchison, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Eudora, Holton, Bishop Ward, Piper, Jeff West, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Spring Hill and Hayden.

Other 4A regional sites are Buhler, El Dorado and Frontenac.

This year’s 6A sites are Hutchinson and Blue Valley-Stillwell. The 5A sites are Goddard and Leavenworth and 3-2-1A will be at Southeast of Saline (Gypsum), Jayhawk Linn (Mound City), Trego Community (WaKeeney) and Wabaunsee.

Basketball substates assigned

Tonganoxie basketball teams will play substate games March 2-4 at Piper. Other teams in the bracket are Atchison, Basehor-Linwood and Piper in 4A Division-I action. Abilene, Andover Central, Bonner Springs, Buhler, Independence, Rose Hill and Spring Hill are other substate sites.

McLouth will be at the Valley Falls substate in 2A. Other teams there will be Jackson Heights, Bishop Seabury, Olathe-Heritage Christian, Kansas City Christian, Maranatha Christian Academy, Troy, Valley Falls and Jefferson County North.

Other 2A substate sites are Bennington, Canton-Galva, Greensburg (Kiowa County), Stanton County, Oxford, Plainville and Uniontown.

This year’s 6A sites are Junction City, Blue Valley West, Shawnee Mission South and Wichita Northwest, while 5A sites are Goddard, Lansing, Newton and Blue Valley Southwest.

The 4A D-II sites are Andale, Santa Fe Trail, Concordia, Girard, Jeff West, Parsons, Pratt and Scott Community. The 3A sites are Erie, Mission Valley, Fredonia, Garden Plain, Lyons, Russell, Sabetha and St. Marys.

And in 1A D-I, Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Goessel, Kiowa-South Barber, Montezuma-South Gray, Olpe, Osborne and Quinter are all substate hosts. The 1A D-II sites are Attica, Axtell, Ingalls, Palco, Rolla, Sylvan Grove, Tribune-Greeley County and Waverly.