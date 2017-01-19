Chief has some new threads and work space with the Tonganoxie Police Department.

A Belgian Malinois, Chief is the department’s K-9 who was set to receive a bulletproof/stabproof vest, thanks to Going to the Dogs, a Leawood nonprofit organization that assists area K-9 units.

But as conversation continued among Going to the Dogs’ Donna Wilson and Tonganoxie officers, it was determined the department could also use a new kennel for Chief.

Chief had chewed on his kennel inside the K-9 unit vehicle and needed to be replaced.

Again, enter Going to the Dogs, as the organization provided Tonganoxie with a heavy duty metal kennel installed in the back seat of the Ford Explorer.

Wilson said that’s the first kennel the organization has donated.

Her organization worked with Sgt. Mike Kruze and officer Jason Colobong, who is Chief’s handler on the force in getting Tonganoxie the vest for Chief and his kennel.

Tonganoxie police Chief Jeff Brandau said Going to the Dogs’ contributions were immense.

“This was really a way to help us a lot,” Brandau said. “Budget’s are pretty thin. This was a big help for everybody.”

Donna Wilson works as a program manager at Wells Fargo, while her husband, Jim, is a manager in testing and materials for BlueScope Steel.

Donna said the Leawood couple was watching the Rose Bowl Parade in 2014 when they saw a float promoting a Texas organization that provided assistance to K-9 units.

The couple did research about starting a similar group in this area, and in 2015, Going to the Dogs was established.

The organization provides equipment to K-9 dogs in the Kansas City metro and also is dedicated to providing “retirement” funds to dogs and their handlers once they retire from law enforcement. Their website also has a link for memorializing dogs when they die.

Going to the Dogs so far has served law enforcement agencies in the metro area. It focuses on police, sheriff’s offices and highway patrols.

Wilson said the organization is working to get vests for the Missouri Highway Patrol’s 11 K-9.

She joked that the couple didn’t start the organization to get out of speeding tickets or seek favors.

The couple recently became empty nesters, so they had been looking at things to do to occupy some of that time.

In April the organization will have its second annual trivia night in Lenexa as a fundraiser there.

For more about the organization, visit Going to the Dogs at going2thedogs.org.