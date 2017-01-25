The McLouth High girls basketball team finished second at its own tournament Saturday.

The Bulldogs won earlier in the week against Kansas City Christian and Bishop Seabury to get to the title game.

Against Cair Paravel, however, the Bulldogs just couldn’t get much going.

Cair Paravel opened the game with a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. CP won the second quarter, 9-8, and although the Bulldogs played better in that quarter, they could never chip away at the Cair Paravel lead and eventually fell, 49-28.

The MHS girls were in a tight game against Bishop Seabury in the semifinals.

The teams were tied at 21 and then MHS exploded with a 24-2 third quarter on the way to a 61-27 victory.

In the boys championship, Bishop Seabury defeated Kansas City Christian, 83-68.

Riverside defeated KC Christian for third, Veritas defeated Maranatha for fifth and Osawatomie outlasted Bishop Seabury for seventh.

On the boys side, Bishop Seabury own the tournament, with Kansas City Christian taking second and Maranatha third.

Members of the all-tournament boys team were: Stephen Anderson, Cair Paravel; Andrew Miller, Riverside; Jax Holland, Maranatha; Roland Hou, Maranatha; Jeremy Carlton, McLouth; Davis Gunnigle, KCC; Mitchell Paul, KCC; Zach McDermont, Bishop Seabury; and Banai King, Bishop Seabury. MVP was Mikey Wycoff, Bishop Seabury.

Members of the all-tournament girls teams were Callie Eldred, KCC; Kayleigh Boos, Bishop Seabury; Celia Taylor Puckett, Bishop Seabury; Kaitlin Coker, Cair Paravel; Lizzie Rollenhagen, Cair Paravel; Maggie Friesen, Maranatha; Sarah Dailey, McLouth; Haylee Weissenbach, McLouth; and Sydney Wallace, Osawatomie. MVP was Tori Huslig, Veritas Christian.