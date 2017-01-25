National speaker coming to Tonganoxie to discuss bullying with community

A national speaker who specializes in addressing bullying will be in Tonganoxie this week for a community presentation.

Joe Coles will come Thursday to Tonganoxie for a series of presentations.

Coles will speak to students in all grades during the school day and then will give a presentation that evening for the public at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center.

A free soup supper, which the Tonganoxie Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring, will start at 5 p.m. The presentation will be 6-7 p.m. at TPAC. The Tonganoxie High School teaching-as-a-career class will provide free babysitting.

Registration is required so that organizers can get an accurate count for dinner, child care and seating. To register, go to surveymonkey.com/r/53YLHCV or contact Tonya Phillips at tphillips@tong464.org or 913-416-1400. The community is encouraged to attend the evening presentation. Coles will finish up with more school interaction Friday.