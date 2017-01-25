Tonganoxie will have a new city manager starting March 1.

City Council members unanimously approved George Brajkovic for the city's top post following a nationally advertised executive search that spanned the past four months.

Brajkovic was the top choice out of 40 applicants, according to Assistant City Manager Jamie Shockley. He currently is director of economic development for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

Brajkovic originally is from Kansas City, Kan., where he continues to reside with his wife and children.

“Brajkovic’s familiarity with our region and experience with economic development is a great fit for our growing community, said Tonganoxie Mayor Jason Ward. "He is especially strong in the areas of business recruitment and finance. He understands what it takes to reduce community reduce community tax burdens through well-planned growth and development. We are thrilled to have George on board."

Brajkovic earned a bachelor's in sociology from the University of Kansas, a master's in management and leadership from Baker University and is a graduate of Leadership 2000 Class XXII. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Urban Land Institute, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Kansas City, Kansas Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Catholic Youth Organization for St. Patrick’s Parish.

"I am excited for this opportunity, especially in a community like Tonganoxie, which is poised for tremendous development and has an established sense of place,” Brajkovic said.

Brajkovic's contract is for two years. His annual salary is $110,000 and also receives a $400 monthly car allowance, 4 percent salary contribution to a 457 deferred compensation plan and all other benefits the city offers to full-time employees.