William Telgren, English education major at Harding University, is among more than 1,400 University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2016 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes at the Searcy, Ark., private Christian university.