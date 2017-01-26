Tonganoxie High has another tournament title to its credit this wrestling season.

This time, it’s in the form of a dual championship.

THS placed first Friday in the De Soto dual tournament after defeating the host school, 53-27, in the championship match.

Bonner Springs defeated Shawnee Mission North, 48-24, for third, while Pleasant Ridge outlasted Wyandotte, 33-24, for fifth.

Piper beat Kansas City Washington, 30-27, for seventh place.

Tonganoxie never really was threatened during its dual matches Friday.

THS opened with a 55-18 victory against Pleasant Ridge and then dropped KC Washington, 66-18, in its second match.

Its closest competition came against Shawnee Mission North, as THS won, 54-30. Tonganoxie took on Bonner Springs next. The Chieftains dominated the Braves, 52-12, before finishing out the day with the championship victory against De Soto.

The Chieftains outscored opponents, 280-105, during the tournament and improved to 8-0 overall on the season in dual meets.

Caleb Allen (106), Aidan McClellan (120), Korbin Riedel (132), Gad Huseman (138), Patterson Starcher (145) and Cody Knight (182) all went undefeated in their matches at De Soto.

The Chieftains will have an interesting schedule this week with dual competition Friday in Baldwin City and then a meet on Saturday back in Baldwin City.

The upcoming competition should provide a litmus test of how the Chieftains stack up against some of the better competition in the state.

For the dual competition Friday, THS will face Clay Center, Goodland and Baldwin. CCHS is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association poll, which was released Jan. 11. Bonner Springs, which THS handled in the De Soto tournament, was ranked No. 3 in that poll.

Saturday’s Baldwin meet will have a 16-team field: No. 8 Basehor-Linwood, Burlington, De Soto, Eudora, Goodland, Holton, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Prairie View, Rock Creek, No. 6 Santa Fe Trail, Smoky Valley, Spring Hill, Wamego, Baldwin and THS.

Friday’s matches start at 5 p.m., while Saturday’s meet starts at 9 a.m. in Baldwin City.

As of the Jan. 11 state rankings, THS had three wrestlers ranked in the individual weight divisions.

Korbin Riedel (132), Gad Huseman (138) and Patterson Starcher (145) all are ranked.

KWCA ranks the top six in each weight division.

Riedel is No. 4, while Huseman and Starcher both are No. 5.