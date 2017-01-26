Archive for Thursday, January 26, 2017

Multiple celebrations planned for Kansas Day

By Shawn Linenberger

January 26, 2017

The Sunflower State turns 156 on Sunday and various groups will be celebrating.

Holy-Field Winery in Basehor will celebrate with cake, wine and music from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the winery, 18807 158th St.

Kansas Day at the Capitol will start at 11 a.m. Friday at the Statehouse in Topeka on the first-floor rotunda.

The Kansas Historical Society also will celebrate Friday with activities 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with Kansas Day at the Museum at the Kansas Museum of History, 6425 SW 6th Ave., Topeka. For more, go to kshs.org.

Kansas became the 34th state when it was admitted to the Union on Jan. 29, 1861.

