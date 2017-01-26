10 years ago: Jan. 24, 2007

John Taylor, editor of the Lansing Current newspaper, also will become editor of the Mirror and the Sentinel.

Dorothy Korb’s farm has been named a 2006 soil conservation award winner. Ron and Barbara Ernzen and Brian Potter also were honored.

Mike Vestal filed last week to run against incumbent Mayor Dave Taylor. Paula Crook and Tom Putthoff also filed to run for City Council.

The Leavenworth County Fair board members and an Abdallah Shrine erepresentative met Monday at the fairgrounds in Tonganoxie to sign an agreement bringing the Shriners Rodeo to Tonganoxie. The rodeo has been complemented by a car show, carnival and craft fair in the past, which is anticipated to continue. The rodeo is one of the group’s biggest fundraisers.

25 years ago: Jan. 29, 1992

Bob and Winnie Turner received the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award. Their award was presented by Chamber Vice President, Art Hancock. The Turner’s children, Karen and John Pence of Manhattan and Winnie Turner of Topeka, were surprise guests at the ceremony.

It was a very cold day when the desks arrived for the Honey Valley School – they were delivered by Don Lewis from Filley, Missouri. Dick Tinberg, Bill Latham and Harold Putthoff unloaded the desks and put them in the barn, where they will be cleaned and repaired for usage in the school. Helen Schilling noted: “Let’s get interested in helping these people get the desks ready. There is lots to do out there. Come help make this dream come true. Be a part of making history happen right here in Tonganoxie.”

50 years ago: Jan. 19, 1967

The Mirror’s Jan. 19 edition was typeset showing 1966 in the banner instead of 1967. This was probably due to the numerous end of year recap pieces that included re-listing all the deaths of 1966. Several notable deaths were Jesse A. Hall and Brig. General Thomas A. Hammond.

Mr. Hall and Leroy Hand published a Leavenworth County History in 1921 that the Mirror referenced weekly when writing columns.

General Hammond, who was born and raised in Tonganoxie, was with Colonel Theodore Roosevelt in the San Juan Hill encounter.

The entire Stranger Township Treasurer’s report with receipts and expenditures was published including the recipients or employees name and amount received.

The upcoming Groundhog Day Kiwanis Pancake feed was advertised with pancakes and groundhog (pork sausage) in the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church Basement.

The Emery feedstore was advertising micro mixed Purina Hog Chow to lower production cost.

75 years ago: Jan. 22, 1942

It seems that many of our young men are enlisting, drawn to WPA jobs or defense jobs. This shortage of strapping workers is draining our farms and leaving the one-man operation short-handed. Farm meetings in Topeka brought up some doubts about the notion of having local farm girls and women help out. However, these stout workers are mighty useful with farm chores-especially poultry farming.

Two novel ideas are being discussed in local communities — daylight saving time affecting only business in interstate commerce and holding school six days a week to get the year over earlier in the Spring.

Your eggs can help stop Hitler and the Japanese. Keep your flock healthy by giving them plenty of room to roost. They can give their best production in this hour of need.

Don’t be a chump — if you own your automobile and drive it 50 miles or more to whoop it up, you’re a chump!

Tonganoxie Cleaners is looking for clothes hangers. They are hard to buy because Uncle Sam needs the iron. Call Phone 29 and get more details.

100 years ago: Jan. 25, 1917

The Union Pacific depot at Reno was robbed sometime during Sunday, and the burglars secured $15.64 of railroad and express money from the drawer. The robbery occurred while the agent, Clarence Dickerson, was away from town.

The thieves evidently had an easy time getting the money, for the work was done in daylight. The agent has no key to the waiting room of the depot, and all the burglars had to do was walk right in. Once inside they sawed a way through the ticket window and climbed into the office.

Agent Dickerson had gone to Kansas City over the electric line after working hours Saturday evening, and did not return until Sunday evening. When he got back to the depot he saw the appearance of the robbery and checked up. He had left $15.64 in the drawer and that was gone, and he missed two round-trip tickets to Tonganoxie besides. The burglars probably live in or about Reno, for it is evident the work was done by someone aware of the absence of the agent.

125 years ago: Jan. 22, 1892

(These two items were taken from the Weekly Sentinel, a competitor of the Tonganoxie Mirror from 1891 through 1902, when it became known as the Tonganoxie Republican.)

The store building at Neely, including all the goods and contents, was consumed by fire Tuesday night, about 11 o’clock. Mrs. Courney, we learn, first saw the fire, but as there was no one about to aid in extinguishing it, the fire continued till all was consumed. The building belonged to Ed Cox, who, at the time of the fire, was here attending the Lodge of Freemasons, and knew nothing of it till he returned home. There was an insurance of $700, as we learn, on the stock.

Aluminum as the coming metal is making its way to the front. Field flasks of aluminum instead of the ordinary glass flasks are being introduced experimentally into the German army.