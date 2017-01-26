The Tonganoxie High boys basketball team has its first victory of the season thanks to its home tournament.

THS played De LaSalle in the seventh-place game Saturday.

De LaSalle didn’t have any games otherwise in the tournament, but was penciled in to take on a team in the losers bracket for seventh place.

Tonganoxie held on for a 61-51 victory Saturday in the THS west campus gymnasium for the Chieftains’ first victory of the season. It also marked David Hillmon’s first victory as THS coach.

Eudora won the boys tournament with a 58-51 victory against Wamego in the championship.

Metro Academy routed De Soto, 62-30, for for third and Jeff West outlasted Holton, 50-43, in overtime, for fifth.

Tonganoxie had a strong tournament overall, giving state-ranked Wamego all it could handle in the quarterfinals before falling to Holton, 45-39, in the consolation bracket.

De Soto wins girls tournament

For the Tonganoxie High girls, it was a rough week on the hardwood.

The Chieftains fell to the eventual tournament champion, 51-28, in the quarterfinals. On the consolation side of the bracket, Metro Academy defeated Tonganoxie, 44-26, on Thursday.

THS had the opportunity to finish the tournament with a victory against Eudora on Saturday, but the Cardinals also proved to be too much for the Chieftains, as EHS won the seventh-place game, 57-40.

De Soto defeated Silver Lake, 46-37, in the championship game. Wamego beat Jeff West, 48-43, in the third-place game, while Metro Academy took care of Bonner Springs, 54-44, in the fifth-place game.

THS will have opportunities to get back in the victory column this week.

Tonganoxie High played Heritage Christian on the road Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline. The Chieftains are back home Friday with a 7:15 p.m. game against Bishop Ward at home.

Taylor Lee on girls all-tournament team

Tonganoxie Invitational all-tournament girls team selections were: Faith Becker, Jeff West; Jordyn Braun, Wamego; Catherine Grosdidier, Eudora; Mariah Grizzle, De Soto; Kayla Lane, Silver Lake; Taylor Lee, Tonganoxie; Mariah Murdie, Jeff West; Tessa Seeberger, Wamego; Mackenzie Shupe, De Soto; and Catherine Volz, Metro Academy.

Most Inspirational Player was Marissa Bates, Silver Lake.

Most Valuable Player was Taylor Hunter, Metro Academy.

Caldwell on boys all-tournament team; Beach named most inspirational player

Tonganoxie Invitational all-tounament boys team selections were: Dillon Blain, Wamego; Chandler Caldwell, Tonganoxie; Nick Malloy, Jeff West; Grant Noll, De Soto; Sean Norberg, Wamego; Bryson Patch, Holton; Braydon Unruh, Metro Academy; Ryan Verbanic, Eudora; Nick Volz, Metro Academy; and Noah Wilson, De Soto.

Most Inspirational Player was Mason Beach, Tonganoxie.

Most Valuable Player was Mitchell Ballock, Eudora.