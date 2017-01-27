Tonganoxie USD 464 has canceled classes for Monday due to the funeral of a longtime employee.

Marilyn Weller, who served as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years, died Thursday. She was 56.

Her obituary can be read here.

With so many district employees attending Monday's funeral, the district would be understaffed. Classes have been canceled, though all practices and after-school activities will continue as scheduled.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church.