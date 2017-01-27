Today's news
Tonganoxie USD 464 cancels Monday classes due to funeral services
January 27, 2017
Tonganoxie USD 464 has canceled classes for Monday due to the funeral of a longtime employee.
Marilyn Weller, who served as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years, died Thursday. She was 56.
Her obituary can be read here.
With so many district employees attending Monday's funeral, the district would be understaffed. Classes have been canceled, though all practices and after-school activities will continue as scheduled.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie USD 464 has 1 applicant for board opening; hires and resignations; Statehouse candidate visits meeting
- Tonganoxie schools closed tomorrow due to Royals championship parade
- USD 464 LOB authority hike fails to pass
- Application deadline for vacant Tonganoxie USD 464 spot is Monday
- Tonganoxie USD 464 ballot deadline is June 30
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment