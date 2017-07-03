LINWOOD NEWS

By Kim Downing

Upcoming summer programs

The StoneLion Puppet Theatre will be present their show Reflections at 12:30 p.m. July 13 at the Linwood Library.

The puppet show brings to life the Mekong Delta rainforest and presents rare animals in puppet form, including marionettes and rod puppets.

Zentangle Art Program

The Linwood Library will host a two-hour Zentangle workshop program with Kristina Crawford from noon to 2 p.m. July 15.

The class is open to adults and mature teens, but registration is required in advance. Anyone can attend, and no previous artistic experience is required. Crawford teaches the Zentangle Method, which is an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. For more information on the class, visit linwoodcommunitylibrary.org/adultevents.html.

Volunteer homes for squirrels

Operation Wildlife has another batch of rehabilitated grey squirrels ready to be released to new homes mid-July.

A new home needs to have some kind of nut tree (oak, walnut, hickory or pecan), a water source and a relatively quiet area. Squirrels will come with a house and nesting material. Those interested in providing a squirrel home may contact the organization at opwildlife@aol.com and fill out an application.

MCLOUTH HAPPENINGS

By Beverly Muzzy

McLouth BBQ winners named

Judges selected top barbecue teams in various categories last month at the McLouth BBQ Blowout.

The teams competed June 10 in Prairie Park near Stan Braksick Sport Complex.

Grand Champion was 2 Drunk 2 Que. Reserve Champion was Indiana Bones. Here’s a list of top winners in each category:

Overall top 15

2 Drunk 2 Que, 692.0344; 2. Indiana Bones, 678.8912; 3. 99 Problems Smokin’ Ain’t One, 676.5712; 4. Drum Daddy BBQ, 672.6744; 5. Toad Hollar BBQ Crew, 672.5140; 6. Black Eye BBQ, 671.3828; 7. 777 BBQ, 670.1824; 8. Pig Newton, 668.548; 9. Caveman Cuisine, 666.8456; 10. This Butt’s For You, 666.3204; 11. Blue Bucket BBQ, 665.6344; 12. Smokin’ R’s 2.0, 664.5372; 13. KC Smoke Dawgs, 663.3940; 14. 913 BBQ, 662.2624; 15. Indigo Pig, 661.1544.

Chicken

Blue Bucket BBQ; 177.1772; 2. 2 Drunk 2 Que, 176; 3. KC Smoke Dawgs, 173.7256; 4. Indiana Bones, 172.5600; 5. Toad Hollar BBQ Crew, 172.5484; 6. KC Fine Swines, 170.2972; 7. 777 BBQ, 170.2856; 8. Dusty Roads BBQ, 169.1544; 9. Make M’ Squeal, 168.5372; 10. This Butt’s For You, 167.9772

Ribs

Ribbed for Her Pleasure, 176; 2. Indigo Pig, 174.3088; 3. 913 BBQ, 173.7256; 4. This Butt’s For You, 172.5716; 5. Drum Daddy BBQ, 172.0116; 6. 777 BBQ, 170.8112 Brew ’N Bar B Que, 170.2628; 8. Ajak BBQ, 168.5828; 9. E.O.D. WreckinQ, 168.5716; 10. Smokin’ R’S 2.0, 168.5716.

Pork

1.99 Problems Smokin’ Ain’t 1, 179.4400; 2. Drum Daddy BBQ, 176.6172; 3. Indiana Bones, 174.88; 4. 2 Drunk 2 Que, 174.8572; 5. Smokin Guns BBQ, 171.9656; 6. KC Smoke Dawgs, 171.4628; 7. Black Eye BBQ, 171.4172; 8. Pig Newton, 170.3200; 9. Ajak BBQ, 170.2856; 10. E.O.D. WreckinQ, 169.6800.

Brisket