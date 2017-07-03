10 years ago: July 3, 2007

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2006 population estimate that showed Tonganoxie’s population increased 9.19 percent to 4,101, the biggest increase since the 2000 census. Tonganoxie had the third-highest percentage in growth in Kansas, following Westmoreland and Maize.

The Historical Farmer’s Market will kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday in the Tonganoxie High School west campus parking lot. The market is spearheaded by Pete and Brenda Wood. The market will be open weekly from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturdays through the third week in October.

Rockets and Robots: For the second year, members of the Leavenworth County 4-H clubs attended a weeklong technology and aerospace camp at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. The camp was started to teach pre-teen 4-H’ers about the four principles of flight, Bernoulli’s principle, and robotics.

The Tonganoxie Community Band played their sixth annual concert at the VFW Park. The band’s director is Charles VanMiddlesworth, who prepared for the performance an array of music from Broadway songs to 80s music.

25 years ago: July 1, 1992

John Lenahan, Don Huebner, Adrienne Smith, and Richard Tinberg, members of the Historical Society, were pictured, with kites, ready to fly them at the annual Historical Society picnic.

Also pictured this week were Connie Torneden and Richard Smith during the Jaycees’ Back Seat Drivers Contest held during Tonganoxie Days. Richard was blindfolded and behind the wheel of a golf cart. Connie, the passenger, guided and directed Richard through a maze of hay bales. Proceeds from the contest were donated to the Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce to be used for new Christmas decorations.

50 years ago: June 29, 1967

The statewide highway construction starting July 1 with a budget of $69 million would include road work on US 73 and Kansas 7 near Tonganoxie.

The county and Tonganoxie tax valuations are substantially up in 1967 with taxes at 30% of the appraised value.

The rainy weather has resulted in more than 14” of rain contributing substantially to the overall 31 “ received so far. The wettest year on record was 1951 with a total of 54.78”.

The Sertoma club was advertising a Pony Pulling Contest for 4th of July at the fairgrounds.

A Kodak Instamatic 104 Camera and gadget bag was $17.25.

Trieb grocery store, 6 1/2 miles norheast of Tonganoxie on Leavenworth- Lawrence road, will be open July 4th from 8-2 and will sell fireworks.

The Ulrich Farm is hosting a Japanese student, Tetsuhiro Kobayashi, for 3 weeks as part of the International Farm Youth Exchange. Tetshuiro comes from a 4 acre farm in Mie-Ken, Japan that raises over 8000 chickens along with grass and tea.

75 years ago: July 2, 1942

Mr. Hale, of Kansas City, broke the state lake record Sunday with his eight and one-half pound bass, the largest ever to be caught in the state lake.

A ten pound channel cat was also aught Sunday and a nineteen and a half pound carp on Saturday morning. Friday night, Lee Freeman and Chauncy Angell caught a twelve pound carp in the pool below the spillway.

When this war is over, America will have the most gigantic mass production machine in the world.

We will have the world’s largest army of skilled workmen. Technical development will be at a new peak. Machines and men that are now producing weapons of destruction in incredible quantity, can supply the goods of peace in an equally incredible quantity. In all probability, we will be the only large nation left on earth whose industries will not have been smashed by war.

100 years ago: July 5, 1917

While working on the skimming station being erected in Tonganoxie by Frey & Hedges, of Leavenworth, last week, J.D. Hollingsworth and Fred Cole had a bad fall. The scaffolding on which they were at work broke and let them fall. Mr. Cole was bruised and cut on the forehead but not sufficiently so to lay him up. Mr. Hollingsworth fell on his shoulder and had that member dislocated. He has a painful wound and will be unable to work for a while.

Early in May, DeForest Cory lost, supposedly in Tonganoxie, a wallet with considerable money in it. The wallet had his name but no address, and a bill for some batteries from a Leavenworth garage. This week Mr. Cory had a letter forwarded him from the Leavenworth garage from George Kampert, who had written from Fort Kamehameha, Hawaiian Islands, trying to locate the owner of the wallet.

Mr. Cory is mystified about the affair, but at once took steps to get in communication with the finder.

The Alumni play, “Mrs. Wiggs of the Poultry Yard” made such a hit when presented in May, that it has been decided to repeat it tomorrow night at the Royal for the benefit of the Red Cross. It made everybody laugh before and it will do so again.

Wheat harvest started last Thursday and by Monday was in full blast. Farmers find it difficult to get sufficient help. Threshing will begin in a few days and then it will be definitely known how the wheat yield will be.

125 years ago: July 7, 1892

The 116th anniversary of our nation’s independence was ushered in with the customary din and uproar.

The exercises commenced in McKeehen’s grove at two o’clock. The invocation pronounced by Rev. Johnson and followed by the patriotic air America played by the band. Rev. Wilson then read the Declaration of Independence and the band played Red, White and Blue. Col. Gillpatrick of Leavenworth departed from the usual custom of telling funny stories and gave a very able address on the duties of citizenship. His remarks were listened to with careful attention and were appreciated by the large crowd listening.

After the exercises on the stand, the greased pole was the center of attraction, and then came the races which created considerable merriment. In the evening the display of fireworks was given in the grove, but the number of people who witnessed was small compared to the picnic attendance. Four persons sustained severe burns while discharging the fireworks.

This was one of the most orderly picnics ever held in Tonganoxie and one of the best attended since the memorable picnic of 1887, when there was an attendance of 6,000. McLouth, Jarbalo, Neely, Basehor, Reno and other towns had large delegations here.