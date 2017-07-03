The Tongie Tidal Waves finished the season with league championships Friday.

Inclement weather canceled Thursday’s planned competetion for youths ages 5-10.

However, the 11-18 divisions were able to compete Friday as planned.

There were roughly 180 swimmers competing from Tonganoxie, Bonner Springs, Eudora, De Soto and Leavenworth.

Eudora won the meeting with 307 points, while Tognanoxie scored 304 for second. Leavenworth finished with 222, De Soto 182 and Bonner Srings 77.

The Tidal Waves will have an awards night Thursday.

Results from Friday’s championships will appear in a later edition of the Mirror.

Below are reults from the June 23 meet at De Soto.

Tonganoxie won that meet, 428-80, against De Soto on the road. This season marked De Soto’s first year with a team in Tonganoxie’s league

6 and younger

Charlee Norman, Jackson Barker, Sylas Lungu and Gabriel Meitler, first place in freestyle relay.

6 and younger boys

Jackson Barker, second in Backstroke; Roman Holthaus, first in freestyle and backstroke; Sylas Lungu, second in freestyle; and Gabriel Meitler, third in freestyle and backstroke.

6 and younger girls

Charlee Norman, first in freestyle and backstroke.

8 and younger boys

Parker Unruh, Axton Kramer, Lucien Brockoff and Elijah Holthaus, first in freestyle relay; Grif Dean, Rylan Strahm, Levi Grantham and Jack Lough, second in Freestyle relay; Rylan Strahm, Camden Overacker, Gavin Overacker and Andrew Norman, first in medley relay; Levi Grantham, Lucien Brockoff, Hunter Nihart and Axton Kramer, second in medley relay; Elijah Holthaus, first in breaststroke and second in freestyle; Axton Kramer, second in backstroke; Jack Lough, first in butterfly; Hunter Nihart, first in freestyle, backstroke, individual medley and second in butterfly; Andrew Norman, second in individual medley and third in butterfly; Camden Overacker, second in breast stroke and third in individual medley; and Henry Welsh, third in backstroke and breast stroke.

8 and younger girls

Kennedy Kramer, Laney Unruh, Marissa Dick and Ava Barker, first in Freestyle relay; Addy Schooler, Lydia Broxterman, Lucy Lindholm and Grace Weatherford, second in Freestyle relay; Kennedy Kramer, Addison Anderson, Ava Barker and Lydia Broxterman, first in medley relay; Lainey Garner, Sophia Reischman, Grace Weatherford and Marissa Dick, second in medley relay; Addison Anderson, third in freestyle and butterfly; Ava Barker, first in butterfly and third in freestyle and individual medley; Marissa Dick, second in breast stroke; Lainey Garner, second in freestyle and individual medley; Sydney Kirchoff, first in freestyle, breast stroke and individual medley; and Lucy Lindholm, second in backstroke.

10 and younger boys

Luke Kesinger, Levi Lindholm, Silas Kirchoff and Danilo Djukic, first in freestyle relay; Logan Anderson, Andrew Norman, Hunter Nihart and Hunter Grantham, second in Freestyle relay; Levi Lindholm, Logan Anderson, Silas Kirchoff and Joshua Duvall, first in medley relay; Hunter Grantham, Elijah Holthaus, Jack Lough and Luke Kesinger, second in medley relay; Logan Anderson, third in breast stroke; Danilo Djukic, second in individual medley and third in freestyle and backstroke; Luke Kesinger, third in butterfly and individual medley; Silas Kirchoff – first in freestyle and second in butterfly and breast stroke; and Levi Lindholm, second in Backstroke

10 and younger girls

Hadley Regehr, Olivia Erwin, Teagan Allen and Ellie Suber, first in freestyle relay; Cale Anderson, Maddie Pruitt, Isabel Ferguson and Addy Oberndorfer, second in freestyle relay; Annabelle Welsh, Baylie Igleheart, Brette Hayden and Hadley Regehr, first in medley relay; Finely Keller, Teagan Allen, Charlsie Christner and Cale Anderson, second in medley relay; Teagan Allen, third in breast stroke; Cale Anderson, second in backstroke; Charlsie Christner, first in butterfly; Addie Dean, third in backstroke; Brette Hayden, first in breast stroke and second in individual medley; Baylie Igleheart, first in freestyle and individual medley and second in butterfly; Maddie Pruitt, first in backstroke; Ellie Suber, second in breast stroke and third in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley; and Kennedy Unruh, second in freestyle.

12 and younger boys

Alex Lungu, Kaeden Lansing, Cody Kesinger and Isaiah Holthaus, first place in freestyle relay; Gavin Shupe, Hudson Strahm, Ethan Tripe and Josh Aro, second in freestyle relay; Isaiah Holthaus, Gavin Shupe, Alex Lungu and Henry Welsh, first in medley relay; Kaeden Lansing, Cody Kesinger, Josh Aro and Luke Nicholson, second in medley relay; Isaiah Holthaus, second in backstroke; Cody Kesinger, first in freestyle and butterfly and second in individual medley; Kaeden Lansing, first in backstroke; Alex Lungu, first in individual medley and second in freestyle and butterfly; Luke Nicholson, third in breast stroke; Dalton Regehr, third in freestyle and individual medley; and Gavin Shupe, first in breast stroke.

12 and younger girls

Lucy Rieke, Corrine Morgan, Lilly Pruitt and Mallory Dick, first in freestyle relay; Brilei Hendrix, Audrey Glynn, Chloe Ferguson and Liberty Seitter, second in freestyle relay; Bethany Overmiller, Brilei Hendrix, Lulu Myers-Arenth and Taylor Igleheart, first in medley relay; Mallory Dick, Holly Unruh, Abby Vick and Olivia Erwin, second in medley relay; Harley Baker, third in individual medley; Brilei Hendrix, second in butterfly; Taylor Igleheart, third in butterfly; Maisyn Lilly, third in breast stroke; Corrine Morgan, second in backstroke; Lulu Myers-Arenth, first in freestyle and individual medley; Lilly Pruitt, first in breast stroke; Liberty Seitter, backstroke; and Abby Vick, first in butterfly and second freestyle.

14 and younger boys

Jack Duvall, Jaxson Overacker, Evan Shupe and Caden Hellman, first in freestyle relay; Dakota Keeton, Michael Irwin, Aiden Tripe and William Weatherford, second in freestyle relay; William Weatherford, Caden Hellman, Hunter Calovich and Aiden Tripe, first in medley relay; Ben Suber, Evan Shupe, Jaxson Overacker and Max Plaschka, second in medley relay; Hunter Calovich, first in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley and second in freestyle; Jack Duvall, third in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley; Caden Hellman, first in freestyle and breaststroke; Ben Suber, second in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley and third freestyle.

14 and younger girls

Lulu Myers-Arenths, Kirstin Stemmons, Sarah Barncord and Harlei Hendrix, first in freestyle relay; Abby Vick, Sophie Oberndorfer, Taylor Igleheart and Harley Baker, second in freestyle relay; Aza Wingerter, Harlei Hendrix, Jordyn Bosley and Sarah Barncord, first in medley relay; Liberty Seitter, Serenity Stewart, Harley Baker and Chloe Ferguson, second in medley relay; Jordyn Bosley, second in backstroke and third in freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley; Harlei Hendrix, second in breaststroke; Kirstin Stemmons, third in butterfly and backstroke; Kennedy Unruh, third in breaststroke; and Abby Vick, second in breaststroke.

18 and younger

Garrett Eason, Samantha Koch, Elizabeth Funk and Kyle Chambers, first, freestyle relay; and Griffin Overacker, Samantha Koch, Alex Falk and Elizabeth Funk, first, medley.

18 and younger boys

Josh Bosley, second in Butterfly and third in freestyle; Kyle Chambers, first in freestyle and breaststroke and third in backstroke and individual medley; Garrett Eason, second in backstroke; Alex Falk, first in butterfly and individual medley, and third in breaststroke; Luke Falk, first in backstroke and second in freestyle and individual medley; Rylan Hellman, second in breaststroke; and Griffin Overacker, third in butterfly.

18 and younger girls

Elizabeth Funk, first in freestyle and butterfly and second in breaststroke and individual medley; Rilee Garner, first in breaststroke and individual medley and second in freestyle and butterfly; Arianna Myers-Arenth, first in backstroke and third in breaststroke; and Lulu Myers-Arenth, third in backstroke.