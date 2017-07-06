Tonganoxie Public Library is extending its Chieftain Cafe into the summer.

The offering, which started as an afterschool program during the 2016-17 school year, will run 3:30-5 p.m. weekdays at the library, with the exception of July 4. The Chieftain Cafe allows all youths to grab free healthy snacks and participate in a variety of activities.

The program was averaging 70 youths daily later in the school year. For more information, visit tonganoxielibrary.org.