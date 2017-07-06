Elizabeth Higbee, from Tonganoxie, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester.

To make the list, students must attain a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

“Making the dean’s list is a tremendous honor for our students,” said Susan Elrod, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “It is a recognition for their hard work and commitment to success. We are proud of all of the students on the list and hope to see their names there again!”

The Registrar’s Office reports 3,148 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the spring semester. About 12,000 students are currently enrolled at UW-Whitewater.