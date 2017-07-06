Archive for Thursday, July 6, 2017
Officers arrest 4 in connection with 2 stolen vehicles between Tonganoxie and Basehor
July 6, 2017
Local authorities arrested four people in connection with two stolen vehicles Wednesday at a residence near 174th Street and U.S. Highway 24-40 between Tonganoxie and Basehor.
Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the investigation was ongoing regarding additional charges relating to the thefts.
More information about the case is expected today.
More like this story
- Shots fired during vehicle pursuit early Monday in Leavenworth, Wyandotte counties
- Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office investigating body found near Tonganoxie
- Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office warns of peak time for deer accidents
- Leavenworth County liquor store allegedly sells to undercover 19-year-old
- Traffic backups close down Grinter's Sunflower Farm
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment