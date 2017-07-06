Archive for Thursday, July 6, 2017

Officers arrest 4 in connection with 2 stolen vehicles between Tonganoxie and Basehor

The Leavenworth County Justice Center at 601 S. Third St., Leavenworth

Photo by Joel Walsh. Enlarge photo.

July 6, 2017

Local authorities arrested four people in connection with two stolen vehicles Wednesday at a residence near 174th Street and U.S. Highway 24-40 between Tonganoxie and Basehor.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the investigation was ongoing regarding additional charges relating to the thefts.

More information about the case is expected today.

