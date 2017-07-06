Archive for Thursday, July 6, 2017

Physicals to be offered this month at Tonganoxie High School

Tonganoxie High athletic trainer Mark Padfield tends to a THS football player on the sideline at Beatty Field in this 2013 photo. Padfield said he won't be using cupping therapy, which has gained notoriety after athletes such has Michael Phelps used it at the Rio Olympics.

July 6, 2017

A school physical night will be offered this summer.

The event will be 6-7 p.m. July 18 on the Tonganoxie High School east campus. It’s open to all middle school and high school students. Cost is $25, with half of that being donated back to the THS athletic training budget. Physicals will be provided by physicians affiliated with Family Medicine of Tonganoxie and Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The Connor Olson Leadership Fund also will provide some financial assistance to qualifying Tonganoxie families to offset the cost of these physicals.

