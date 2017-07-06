The Tonganoxie Community Historic Site campus is open to the public three days out of the week this time of year.

The museum and other buildings are open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 201 W. Washington St.

Tours also can be arranged at other times by appointment. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated.

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month (except June and December) in the Reno Methodist Church building on the campus for a brief business meeting and a historical program. The meetings are open to the public and there is no charge.

TCHS is a nonprofit organization, funded through dues, donations, memorials, building rentals, grants and fundraising activities.