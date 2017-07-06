Tonganoxie Elementary School again is offering summer opportunities to keep youths reading.

To help prevent reading loss, TES reading recovery staff Chris Coulter, Reann French and Janet Falk again are offering summer reading. The TES library will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Youths are encouraged to take advantage of the district’s free lunch program for youths and then check out books.

And, participants don’t have to be in elementary school to check out books. The teachers have additional books available for everyone.

Studies show that children who read and have access to books do not have summer reading loss. In fact, they can even grow during the summer, depending on how much they read.

Studies show children who do not read during the summer experience a loss of reading levels, which often is cumulative. By the time youths get to middle school, students who do no summer reading could be as much as two years behind students who read over summer vacation.