The Tongie Tidal Waves concluded yet another season with the league championships June 30 at Tonganoxie Water Park.

Unfortunately, younger swimmers didn’t get to complete their league championship races because of inclement weather June 29.

The Tidal Waves still at an awards night this past week.

“It’s hard to imagine that our swim season has come to an end,” said coach Janet Falk. “However, all of the swimmers and families are excited and looking forward to returning next summer for another fun-filled season.”

Team results

League championship

Eudora, 307; 2. Tonganoxie, 304 points; 3. Leavenworth, 222; 4. De Soto 182; 5. Bonner Springs, 77.

Tonganoxie results

12 and younger boys

Alex Lungu, Kaeden Lansing, Dalton Regehr and Gavin Shupe, second place in freestyle relay; Isaiah Holthaus, Gavin Shupe, Alex Lungu and Hudson Strahm, third in medley relay; Isaiah Holthaus, ninth in backstroke; Cody Kesinger, second in freestyle, sixth place in breast stroke and sixth in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley; Kaeden Lansing, fourth in backstroke; Aiden Lowe, ninth in butterfly; Alex Lungu, second in backstroke, fourth in butterfly and individual medley, and fifth in freestyle; Dalton Regehr, eighth in breast stroke, 10th in individual medley and 11th in butterfly; Gavin Shupe, third breast stroke, eighth in freestyle, 11th in individual medley and 12 in butterfly; Hudson Strahm, 12th in breast stroke.

12 and younger girls

Chloe Ferguson, Corrine Morgan, Lilly Pruitt and Brilei Hendrix, fourth in freestyle relay; Baylie Igleheart, Lilly Pruitt, Lulu Myers-Arenth and Taylor Igleheart, fourth in freestyle relay; Brilei Hendriex, eighth in individual medley and 11th in freestyle; Baylie Igleheart, ninth in individual medley and 10th in backstroke and butterfly; Taylor Igleheart, fifth in backstroke; Lulu Myers-Arenth, first in backstroke, third in individual medley, fifth in breast stroke and seventh in butterfly; Lilly Pruitt, sixth in breast stroke and 12th in individual medley; Abby Vick, fourth in breast stroke, sixth in butterfly and individual medley and seventh in freestyle.

14 and younger boys

Hunter Calovich, Jaxson Overacker, Evan Shupe and Caden Hellman, second in freestyle relay; Caden Hellman, Hunter Calovich, Dakota Keeton and Jack Duvall; Hunter Calovich, fourth in butterfly and individual medley, and fifth in backstroke sixth in freestyle; Jack Duvall, ninth in butterfly and individual medley; Caden Hellman, second in backstroke, fourth in breast stroke and fifth in freestyle; Dakota Keeton, 10th in individual medley, 11 in butterfly and 12th in backstroke; Jaxson Overacker, eighth in breast stroke and 12th in freestyle; Evan Shupe, first in in butterfly and breast stroke; Ben Suber, fifth in breast stroke, sixth in butterfly, seventh in individual medley, 10th in backstroke and 10th in freestyle; and Aiden Tripe, 11th in breast stroke.

14 and younger girls

Aza Wingerter, Kirstin Stemmons, Jordyn Bosley and Harlei Hendrix, second in freestyle relay; Aza Wingerter, Jordyn Bosley, Theona Vaughn and Kirstin Stemmons, second in medley relay; Jordyn Bosley, second in backstroke and individual medley and third in freestyle and butterfly; Brette Hayden, seventh in breast stroke and 11th in butterfly; Harlei Hendrix, eighth in breast stroke, ninth in butterfly, 10th in backstroke and 11th in freestyle; Kirstin Stemmons, third in backstroke, sixth in butterfly and eighth in individual medley; Theona Vaughn, fourth in backstroke, fifth in breast stroke, 10th in individual medley and 12th in freestyle; Aza Wingerter, fifth in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and 11th in breast stroke.

18 and younger

Dylan Graham, Rilee Garner, Elizabeth Funk and Rylan Hellman, second in freestyle relay; Dylan Graham, Arianna Myers-Arenth, Luke Falk and Rilee Garner, second in freestyle relay.

18 and younger boys

Josh Bosley, sixth in individual medley, seventh in freestyle and eighth in butterfly; Jon Derzinski, ninth in backstroke; Garrett Eason, second in backstroke, third in breast stroke and individual medley and sixth in freestyle and butterfly; Alex Falk, second in butterfly, fifth in freestyle and individual medley and sixth in breast stroke; Luke Falk, first in Backstroke, second in Freestyle & Individual Medley, and fourth in butterfly and breast stroke; Dylan Graham, sixth in backstroke; Rylan Hellman, fifth in breast stroke and 12 in butterfly; Griffin Overacker, fourth in backstroke, 11th in butterfly and individual medley; Braxton Shupe, eighth in individual medley and 11th in freestyle; Scotty Vick, seventh in breast stroke and 12th in freestyle.

18 and younger girls

Elizabeth Funk, third in freestyle and backstroke, fourth in butterfly and fifth in individual medley; Rilee Garner, sixth in butterfly and eighth in freestyle; Brette Hayden, eighth in breast stroke; Samantha Koch, 10th in breast stroke; Maisyn Lilly, 11th in backstroke; and Arianna Myers-Arenth, fifth in breast stroke, sixth in backstroke and seventh in individual medley.