Southern Leavenworth County Leadership Development is taking applications for 2017-18.

The organization, which is sponsored by the Basehor Chamber of Commerce and First State Bank and Trust, offers classes by academic year. The class generally meets the second Wednesday of each month from September through April, with a final project presentation in April and a graduation luncheon in May.

Classes focus on teambuilding, education, city and county government, local prisons, communication, state and national politics, communications and journalism and the military. Students also are required to visit a Leavenworth County museum and a local city council or school board meeting. Students also will discuss topical articles coinciding with class sessions that pertain to leadership.

SLCLD also is affiliated with the Kansas Leadership Center. Residents who participate in the local community leadership organization can take advantage of KLC programs and seminars.

Regular classes take place at Basehor Community Library. Other sessions will take students to Tonganoxie, Basehor or Lansing city halls, Leavenworth County Courthouse and Justice Center, Tonganoxie, Basehor-Linwood or Lansing schools, Fort Leavenworth, Lansing Correctional Facility, Lawrence Journal-World, Dole Institute of Politics, Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site and the Kansas Statehouse.

Students also will be required to come to a consensus in selecting a final project that focuses on volunteerism. Students will be divided into as many as four groups depending on class size.

Previous volunteerism projects students have done:

• Cleanup at the Leavenworth County State Fishing Lake

• Cleanup assistance at homes of elderly residents

• Hygiene kits for youths who might be in need in Tonganoxie and Basehor-Linwood school districts, as well as Leavenworth County CASA.

• Assistance with projects at the Leavenworth County Council on Aging

• Canned food and hygiene products drive for local pantries

• Assistance and enhancement of the Chieftain Cafe after-school program at the Tonganoxie Public Library.

• Beautification at Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, specifically the message sign that can be seen from Kansas Highway 16 and the painting of walls in the 4-H building.

• Financial aid to first responders through SAFE. The program allows for assistance to families of 600 Leavenworth County first responders in the event the first responder dies in the line of duty.

Tuition for the class is $200 for the year. For more information about the class or to receive an application, email the organization’s board secretary at slcldsec@gmail.com or visit the SLCLD Facebook page.