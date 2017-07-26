The opportunity to play football at a tradition-rich school with an established coach sold Michael Mast on continuing his career at Benedictine College.

“I think what stood out to me the most about Benedictine was the tradition it had there and more importantly, Coach Wilcox,” Mast said.

Larry Wilcox has been BC’s coach since 1979. A Benedictine alum, Wilcox won his 250th career game in 2014, becoming one of only four coaches in NAIA history to reach that milestone. He now is 268-143 in nearly 40 years at the helm.

“You don’t get to stay with an organization that long without being good,” Mast said. “I’m really excited to play under his coaching staff.”

Mast also will reunite with former Tonganoxie High teammates Cole Holloway, Jared Sommers and Carl Hecht.

“That’s going to be neat to reconnect with those players up there,” Mast said. “That’s going to be a great opportunity.” During the recruiting process, Mast had offers from seven schools in total, most being other NAIA schools and a couple NCAA Division III schools.

But again, Mast chose the established program under Wilcox. The Ravens are ranked No. 24 in preseason national polls. Oh, and they play home games at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

As for academics, Mast is eyeing a pre-law tract and then on to law school after his time at BC.

While at THS, Mast also played basketball and ran track.

The wide receiver also has played in all-star football games.

Last summer, he played in the Down Under Bowl for Team USA. He also had the opportunity to play in an NFL stadium in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mast advanced through a series of combines to make the all-star game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

He played alongside several D-I commits, including UCLA’s Austin Burton. There also was a tight end headed to Alabama, an offensive lineman inked with Tennessee and several others headed for big programs.

“It was such a surreal feeling going into AT&T Stadium after watching all these games on Monday night of the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “It was surreal.”

A wide receiver and cornerback during his high school career, Mast will be a receiver at Benedictine.

He’s been preparing for the new season with summer conditioning.

“The have us on set workout plans we do on our own,” Mast said. “It’s been great. I’m having a great time with it, putting some weight on and running routes.”

The THS graduate reports to preseason camp Aug. 12.

The Ravens haven’t had a losing season in about a decade. The team also went 7-4 four of the last five seasons. The team finished 10-2 in 2013.

Benedictine opens the 2017 season Aug. 26 against Missouri Valley College.