10 years ago: July 25, 2007

Some 600 motorcyclists made their way down Fourth Street in Tonganoxie on Saturday. The cyclists spent part of Saturday in Tonganoxie during the Kansas City Poker Run Rally. The rally raised money for the Urban Youth Strategies center in midtown Kansas City, Mo. Roughly $30,000 was raised.

Tuesday marked the implementation of a new minimum wage of $5.85 an hour. The 70-cent boost, the first in a decade, applies to all workers that fall under the auspices of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The Kansas state minimum wage is $2.65 per hour, the lowest in the country.

About 25 local youth, ages 6 to 16, will be center stage Saturday for the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission’s second annual summer theater production. This year, Snow White will be performed at 7 p.m. at the new performing arts center at the Tonganoxie High School.





25 years ago: July 22, 1992

The Ole Ice Cream Parlor at U.S. Highway 24-40 and Second Street advertises that July is National Ice Cream Month. Stop in and treat yourself.

Stranger Creek crept out of its banks Tuesday night by the Doege farm. At Easton, the creek had overflowed earlier, closing highway 92 and highway 192, even in town over County Road 8. Joe Doege said that some of his crops are damaged, although it is too early to tell how much. It may take a week or so for the farmers to evaluate their losses. Some wheat and oat crops had been cut.

Beware of con artists. Be wary of any offer that requires an immediate decision. Don’t trust overly enthusiastic testimonials. Offers that sound too good to be true usually are. Get promises in writing before making a purchase.

50 years ago: July 20, 1967

First State Bank advertised the safety behind using American Traveler cheques when traveling this summer at the cost of 1 cent on the dollar.

The new Baptist Church , west of the high school, had it first service July 24.

The annual Shrine Wild West Rodeo was July 25-29 at the Wyandotte County Fairgrounds.

The Tonganoxie city council and mayor’s June approval of an ordinance to improve the city waterworks with water line replacement program costing $32,815 dollars has been approved by the State Corporation Commission.

The Knights of Columbus Dance, July 22, would be held at the air conditioned George Meyn Community Building in Wyandotte County Park in Bonner Springs.

The RLDS Church Ice Cream Social on July 29th had homemade ice cream on pie or cake.

75 years ago: July 26, 1942

Merle Black and Charles McAlexander were in action in the Coral Sea near the battle for the Lexington. Both men were fine and helped rescue others as the Lexington went down.

If you have any magazines that you would like to donate to Kansas University, contact Mrs. Emerson or Mrs. Zoellner. These are for the Navy boys who are settled in the city of Lawrence.

At least three men are running for the governor’s primary this August. Be sure to read their ads in the Tonganoxie Mirror where you can keep up to date on all the political information. Many ads are running for write in candidates so go with the ones you know.

Canning season is upon us so check Zoellner’s for all your needs. Mason jar caps are 45 cents for two dozen, four dozen rings are 21 cents and a ten pound sack of pickling salt is only 21 cents. Preserving your harvest helps you and the boys in the service. And you can get a can of Franco American spaghetti.

100 years ago: July 26, 1917

Washington, July 24—President Wilson, the “court of last resort” for those seeking exemptions from the draft, will grant no plea not specifically recommended by the War Department. Already letters—pathetic ones—are reaching the White House from mothers, fathers and sisters appealing for exemption of their loved ones. Different means are taken to reach the President. Letters are sent to members of the Cabinet and some write Mrs. Wilson, believing that through her the message more quickly may receive attention.

The last legislature passed a stringent poll tax law. All males between the ages of 21 and 50 must pay $3 a year, or work two days on the highways or one day with a team. The officials are liable to a $100 fine and a forfeiture of office if they do not attempt to collect it. As a final resort the sheriff is sent out to collect the tax. Tonganoxie has about 130 liable to the tax. So far 35 have paid.

The local barbers have raised the price of haircuts to 35 cents, and did it so suddenly that no one had a chance to lay in a supply at the old rate.



125 years ago: July 21, 1892

At the county board last Wednesday, the following contracts for bridges were let:

The two iron bridges to be placed over Stranger creek, one at Fox’s ford and the other at Burwell’s and a third iron bridge on Gordon’s road were awarded to the Missouri Valley Bridge and Iron works for $5,940.

JS Grist got the wooden bridges over Pony creek — one on Peterson’s road and one over the Little Kaw. He will get $957 for them. The bridge on McCune’s road was awarded to JG Woodward, of Kansas City, for $397. One bridge on the Spencer road was awarded to Geo. Rapp, of Millwood, for $123.25.

These bids were much lower than the former.