Tonganoxie USD 464 online enrollment open through Aug. 11; in-person enrollment is next week
July 26, 2017
Online enrollment for students in Tonganoxie USD 464 is open through Aug. 11.
In-person enrollment is noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. New THS student enrollment is 8 a.m.-2 p.m Aug. 3.
