Tonganoxie USD 464 online enrollment open through Aug. 11; in-person enrollment is next week

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

July 26, 2017

Online enrollment for students in Tonganoxie USD 464 is open through Aug. 11.

In-person enrollment is noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. New THS student enrollment is 8 a.m.-2 p.m Aug. 3.

